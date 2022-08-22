Atif Aslam and his wife jet off to New Zealand for vacations

This adorable couple is having a great time.

Atif Aslam and his wife travelled to New Zealand for vacations.

Atif never misses an opportunity to show his adoration for his lady love.

Undoubtedly, the summer calls for an exciting vacation. Celebrities are frequently spotted travelling and enjoying the summer in various locations these days. Atif Aslam, one of our very own music stars, has also joined the trend and traveled to New Zealand with his wife Sara Bharwana to let off some steam.

One of the Showbiz cutest couples, Atif Aslam and Sarah Bharwana occasionally give their admirers major love goals. They are among the cutest couples in town. Many fans hold a particular place in their hearts for their smouldering chemistry. Atif Aslam is the cinematic equal of everything romantic, from sharing romantic moments to performing songs.

The hottest celebrity couple frequently uses their social media accounts to express their undying love for one another. They do all possible to set a few goals for their fans. The Aadat singer never misses an opportunity to show his adoration for his lady love.

Recently he took to his Instagram account and shared lovely clicks from their vacations in New Zealand with a heart-warming caption, “Kaisay btayen Kion tujko chahein yara bta na payen.”

