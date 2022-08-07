August 2022, Netflix K-movies and K-dramas to watch

With the arrival of August, Netflix is gearing up to provide its audience with a slew of new K-movies and K-dramas.

Here’s an ongoing preview of all of the K-movies and K-dramas that will be available on Netflix in August 2022.

1. Carter (K-Movie)

Carter is an action thriller that is sure to get your adrenaline pumping.

In this film, an amnesiac agent is thrown into the middle of a mysterious mission while trying to figure out his identity and why a mysterious voice in his ear refers to him as ‘Carter.’

Agent Carter wakes up in a motel room one day with no memories and simply follows an order to join an explosive mission.

2. Seoul Vibe (K-Movie)

Moon Hyun Sung appears to have crafted an exciting crime thriller with one of the summer’s most captivating visuals.

The plot revolves around the days leading up to the start of the 1988 Summer Olympics, when the drivers of the Sanggye-dong Supreme Team accept an impossible offer to dismantle a money laundering ring and become embroiled in a VIP slush fund investigation.

3. A Model Family (K-Drama)

This thriller family drama directed by Kim Jin Woo is about to hit theatres and is expected to be well-received by viewers.

It tells the story of an ordinary family dealing with divorce and financial ruin when they come across a car loaded with cash.

The plot unfolds as the family comes into contact with a powerful drug organization, and they must band together to escape the drug mafia.

4. Little Women (K-Drama)

