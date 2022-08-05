Autobiography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will “have the world talking”

The book against the couple is making news now.

It is said that the couple will respond to the criticism in their next book.

Meghan was rumoured to ask assistants to brief the authors about the book.

Advertisement

The book against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry written by Tom Bower is now making news.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not responded to the book that contains outrageous allegations about them.

However, rumours are circulating that the pair will respond to their detractors and critics in a forthcoming book.

Biographer of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Omid Scobie, plans to publish a sequel to his book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It is yet unknown whether the royal couple residing in the United States will contribute to the second book of “Funding Freedom” by Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

Meghan allegedly authorised a top assistant to brief the authors for the first book, as reported by the British media.

Advertisement

The journalist has not disclosed the title of the upcoming publication.

According to an international news agency, UK publisher HarperCollins said the book will focus on “a new chapter of the royal story and feature unique insight, deep access and exclusive revelations”, and will “have the world talking”.