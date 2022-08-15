Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ayan Mukerji posts BTS pic from Brahmastra sets on his birthday

Ayan Mukerji posts BTS pic from Brahmastra sets on his birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Ayan Mukerji posts BTS pic from Brahmastra sets on his birthday

Ayan Mukerji posts BTS pic from Brahmastra sets on his birthday

Advertisement
  • She shared a few photos of herself with him from the sets of Brahmastra.
  • Adorable note read, happy birthday my wonder-Astra. You amaze me everyday!

Alia Bhatt has showered birthday love on her BFF and Brahmastra chief Ayan Mukerji.

Advertisement

Taking to her virtual entertainment space, Alia shared a couple photographs including Ayan Mukerji and herself on the arrangements of their impending film.

Doing as such, she additionally composed a cute note in the subtitle, as she wished him on his birthday.

It read, “happy birthday my wonder-Astra. You amaze me everyday! I love you so much. Love and light for life baby (slew of star emojis)”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Advertisement

Also Read

Amitabh Bachchan sings national anthem on Independence Day
Amitabh Bachchan sings national anthem on Independence Day

Amitabh Bachchan shared a video of him with specially-abled kids on Instagram....

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story