Ayan Mukerji posts BTS pic from Brahmastra sets on his birthday

Alia Bhatt has showered birthday love on her BFF and Brahmastra chief Ayan Mukerji.
Taking to her virtual entertainment space, Alia shared a couple photographs including Ayan Mukerji and herself on the arrangements of their impending film.
Doing as such, she additionally composed a cute note in the subtitle, as she wished him on his birthday.
It read, “happy birthday my wonder-Astra. You amaze me everyday! I love you so much. Love and light for life baby (slew of star emojis)”
