Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film, is the center of attention because it is expected to be one of the year’s biggest releases.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna all have significant roles in the movie. The stars have now started their promotions.

Ayan shares his enthusiasm and anxiety as they continue their thorough investigation with only 10 days till the movie’s premiere.

Ayan Mukerji posted a clip from Brahmastra on his Instagram account. Ranbir Kapoor can be seen in the video sputtering in a fire. Everyone who watches this video will undoubtedly get goosebumps.

Sharing this video, Ayan wrote, “10 DAYS TO GO. Can’t believe we only have 10 days to go before Brahmāstra releases. All these years, Brahmāstra has belonged mainly to me and to the core team around me. But from September 9th – it will belong more to the audiences who experience it and hopefully appreciate it ! Very emotional, nervous, exciting, non-stop work days as we prepare to let Brahmāstra go out fully into this World! #brahmastra.”

Brahmastra is meant to be the first installment in a trilogy that will be a part of the “Astraverse,” a fictional cinematic universe.

The movie is being presented in all four languages by director SS Rajamouli. The voice of Chiranjeevi may be heard in the Brahmastra trailer in Telugu.

In addition, Ranbir Kapoor will appear in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming, untitled movie starring Shraddha Kapoor.

The movie will open in theaters on March 8, 2023, the day before Holi. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which also features Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in significant parts, is another film starring the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor.

Speaking of Ali Bhatt, she will co-star with Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.