Ayesha Omar pens a heartfelt note for her late father

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar wrote a letter in honor of her late father and the difficulties she faced without him.

Omar shared her experience on Instagram, and not only her fans but also her co-actors get emotional.

The Bulbulay actress wrote: “Many years ago, when I was a little less that two years old, my father left this world and moved on to the next, leaving behind 2 tiny children, my sister and I, one year apart, for my young Mom to raise, single handedly.”

“I was scared of the world and what it could do to me. So the little me started putting up an even more confident front. The little me wanted to be perfect at everything to make her mama happy and her Dad proud, up in heaven. Little me also kept pushing on, watching her mama struggle and push through all that life threw at her,” she added.

“When I graduated from college I started supporting my family, but the fear stayed in my heart. I was surrounded by people all the time. Some lifting me up, some tearing me down, but I still felt alone.”

Omar ended with a heartfelt note stating that “Allah always protected me, and slowly, gradually I started feeling less fearful. Less alone. I finally started enjoying my own company. I started reparenting myself to believe that I am never alone. That I am enough. I have me. And that Allah is there to protect me every step of the way.”

