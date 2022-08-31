Advertisement
Ayesha Omar’s dance video goes viral

  • Ayesha Omar is a beautiful Pakistani actress.
  • The actress looks dead gorgeous in these pictures.
  • Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.
Ayesha Omar is firmly established as one of the prominent ladies and fashion icons in the entertainment industry.

The actor from Lahore se Agaye has a sizable fan base and a legion of followers, which attests to her fame. The 40-year-old celebrity this time uploaded a gorgeous film in which she gave it her all.

“Dil tu bohat bara hai, lekin phir bhee bacha hai. Aashaaen unginat hain aur un kee uraan unchee hai, @arrahman thank you for your beautiful music that made my childhood so joyful,” the diva captioned her post.

 

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

The video is being liked by the fans and have more than 7,402 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress. She has 5.4 million followers on her Instagram account.

 

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Omar was last observed at work in Habs. In addition to her work on the Selahuddin Eyyubi Pak-Turk television collaboration with Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed, Omar also made an appearance in Rehbra.

