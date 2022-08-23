Advertisement
Ayesha Omar’s latest Instagram pictures goes viral

Articles
Ayesha Omar expresses outrage after flood-affected girl gets abused in Sindh

  • Ayesha Omar is a beautiful Pakistani actress.
  • The actress looks dead gorgeous in these pictures.
  • She always gave her fans serious fashion goals.
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is currently on holiday in Mykonos, Greece, and her breathtaking images are inspiring her devoted fan base to book trips abroad.

The Karachi Se Lahore star is quite the globetrotter, as evidenced by her fascinating Instagram account, where she can be seen dabbling in a variety of professions and setting significant fashion goals.

The Habs star uploaded numerous photographs of herself enjoying cuisine and travelling to beautiful locations, from watching the sunset to savouring flavorful food and art. She also posed for pictures and posted lovely ones of a picturesque sunset.

“Mykonian Chaser. #ayeshaomar #mykonos #islandliving #sunsetchaser #whentheskysonfire”, she captioned her post.

Have a look:

Omar last appeared in the movie Rehbra, and he is currently working on a Selahuddin Eyyubi-related Pak-Turk television project with Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed.

