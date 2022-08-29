Ayesha Omar’s new video mesmerizes fans

Ayesha Omar’s latest photos goes ‘viral’
Ayesha appeared like a princess warrior in her most recent photos. She...
Ayesha Omar, a Lollywood diva, is certainly a force to be reckoned with because to her flawless acting talent, stunning appearance, and stylish clothing choices.
The Bulbulay actress once again astonished her fans with her latest video, demonstrating that she is a world traveler at heart.
The 40-year-old actress posted a sweet video of herself and a buddy singing heartfelt songs on Instagram, capping up a fun-filled evening.
Ayesha was last observed at work in a local Production house. In addition to her work on the Selahuddin Eyyubi Pak-Turk television collaboration with Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed, Ayesha also made an appearance in Rehbra.
