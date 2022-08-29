Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ayesha Omar’s new video mesmerizes fans

Ayesha Omar’s new video mesmerizes fans

Articles
Advertisement
Ayesha Omar’s new video mesmerizes fans

Ayesha Omar’s new video mesmerizes fans

Advertisement
  • Ayesha stunned her fans with her latest Instagram video.
  • She posted a video of herself and a buddy singing heartfelt songs.
  • Ayesha is currently working on Selahuddin Eyyubi .
Advertisement

Ayesha Omar, a Lollywood diva, is certainly a force to be reckoned with because to her flawless acting talent, stunning appearance, and stylish clothing choices.

The Bulbulay actress once again astonished her fans with her latest video, demonstrating that she is a world traveler at heart.

The 40-year-old actress posted a sweet video of herself and a buddy singing heartfelt songs on Instagram, capping up a fun-filled evening.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Advertisement

Ayesha was last observed at work in a local Production house.   In addition to her work on the Selahuddin Eyyubi Pak-Turk television collaboration with Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed, Ayesha also made an appearance in Rehbra.

Also Read

Ayesha Omar’s latest photos goes ‘viral’
Ayesha Omar’s latest photos goes ‘viral’

Ayesha appeared like a princess warrior in her most recent photos. She...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
King Charles to meet Ngozi Fulani despite racism concerns
King Charles to meet Ngozi Fulani despite racism concerns
Prince William, King Charles decide to respond appropriately to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?
Prince William, King Charles decide to respond appropriately to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?
Netflix to release comedy thriller Violent Night after a long time
Netflix to release comedy thriller Violent Night after a long time
Robert Irwin enjoys romantic date with girlfriend Rorie Buckley
Robert Irwin enjoys romantic date with girlfriend Rorie Buckley
Tristan Thompson appears to be doting father as he takes True to dance class
Tristan Thompson appears to be doting father as he takes True to dance class
Max George takes care of Maisie Smith after her wisdom tooth surgery
Max George takes care of Maisie Smith after her wisdom tooth surgery
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story