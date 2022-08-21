Ayeza Khan enjoys pool party with her kids, watch video

Ayeza is in the United States with her family, and her alluring photos are winning their hearts.

Together, Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan appear to have a magnetic presence.

The duo is seen enjoying an extreme water slide in her most recent film taken in the USA.

Advertisement

Ayeza Khan is currently the center of attention on social media her adorable vacation pictures capturing their attention. Her repeated holiday posts make us long for relaxing vacations.

She frequently uploads snaps, leaving us speechless at her alluring beauty. Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan seem to have a magnetic aura when they’re together.

In her most recent clicks, Ayeza can be seen enjoying a pool party with her kids. The Mere Pas Tum Ho actress recently posted a picture of herself and her kids on Instagram.

Have a look!

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) Advertisement

Undoubtedly, the couple is enjoying themselves, and we can’t help but fall in love with them. Hoorain and Rayan, the couple’s children, are enjoying their parents’ company. This family enjoys exploring new places and discovering exotic cultures.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

The loved-up couple has taken all steps imaginable to make a name for themselves in the industry. They are both highly accomplished and prosperous painters. The public adores this elfin couple. Hold on, gentlemen; we have some amazing glimmers to share.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Also Read Watch rare video of Ayeza Khan enjoys herself on the water slide Ayeza is in the United States with her family, and her alluring...