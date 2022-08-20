Ayeza Khan exudes cool lady vibes with her bros!

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are on vacation with family in US.

The actress posted the latest pictures on her Instagram.

Western outfits are on her go-to list as she is on her holidays.

Ayeza Khan is one of the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. She is currently travelling with their children and husband Danish Taimoor. The family planned a fun-filled vacation to the US to spend some quality time together after a busy work schedule.

The diva has been quite active on social media these days as she shared her travel diaries with her fans. Ayeza just posted some mesmerizing pictures with her brothers on her official Instagram account.

“Coffee with Bros,” she captioned her post.

Take a look!

The Mere Pas Tum Ho actress has the incredible talent to pull off anything with elan thanks to her slender physique and height. And that’s why she looks gorgeous in every bit of style. She can give any younger actress a run for their money with her killer body that makes us go ga-ga every single time. Currently, western is on her go-to list as she is on her holidays.

