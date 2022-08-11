Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan proves she is an ultimate style diva in pink

Ayeza Khan proves she is an ultimate style diva in pink

Articles
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan proves she is an ultimate style diva in pink

Ayeza Khan proves she is an ultimate style diva in pink

Advertisement
  • Ayeza Khan is one of the most stylish divas in Lollywood.
  • Her fashion sense has also been a thing among her massive fan following.
  • Ayeza is enjoying her vacation with her family and friends in the US.
Advertisement

Ayeza Khan is among the most successful and highly popular actresses in the television industry. She rose to fame with her dramas Chupke Chupke and Meray Pass Tum Ho, where she was loved by the audience for her different looks.

The actress is one of the most stylish divas in Lollywood. She has not just won a million hearts with her impeccable acting skills and stunning looks, but her fashion sense has also been a thing among her massive fan following. Ayeza is known for dishing out major fashion goals and never leaves a chance to impress the fashion police every time she steps out in the city. The actress is very fond of western outfits and can rock them with any outfit.

The diva took to her Instagram and shared her recent photoshoot that left the fans amazed with her charm.
Take a look!
Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

In her recent pictures, she is a stunner in the pink tank top with white pants. She paired the look with white handbag.

Advertisement

Ayeza is enjoying her vacation with her family and friends in the United States. Her captivating photos are capturing public attention. Her repeated holiday posts make us long for relaxing vacations.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Advertisement

Also Read

Ayeza Khan trolled for bold fashion choices
Ayeza Khan trolled for bold fashion choices

The diva of Bollywood, Ayeza Khan, has shown time and again that...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hiba Bukhari wins hearts with latest pictures
Hiba Bukhari wins hearts with latest pictures
Vaani Kapoor conquers casual fashion goals in natural tones
Vaani Kapoor conquers casual fashion goals in natural tones
Saboor Ali exudes elegance in latest pictures
Saboor Ali exudes elegance in latest pictures
Shraddha Kapoor's Ethnic Airport look
Shraddha Kapoor's Ethnic Airport look
Ayeza Khan wows fans with sultry looks in latest photoshoot
Ayeza Khan wows fans with sultry looks in latest photoshoot
Hina Ashfaque looks exquisite in latest photoshoot
Hina Ashfaque looks exquisite in latest photoshoot
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story