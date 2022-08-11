Ayeza Khan proves she is an ultimate style diva in pink

Ayeza Khan is one of the most stylish divas in Lollywood.

Her fashion sense has also been a thing among her massive fan following.

Ayeza is enjoying her vacation with her family and friends in the US.

Ayeza Khan is among the most successful and highly popular actresses in the television industry. She rose to fame with her dramas Chupke Chupke and Meray Pass Tum Ho, where she was loved by the audience for her different looks.

The actress is one of the most stylish divas in Lollywood. She has not just won a million hearts with her impeccable acting skills and stunning looks, but her fashion sense has also been a thing among her massive fan following. Ayeza is known for dishing out major fashion goals and never leaves a chance to impress the fashion police every time she steps out in the city. The actress is very fond of western outfits and can rock them with any outfit.

The diva took to her Instagram and shared her recent photoshoot that left the fans amazed with her charm.

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

In her recent pictures, she is a stunner in the pink tank top with white pants. She paired the look with white handbag.

Her captivating photos are capturing public attention. Her repeated holiday posts make us long for relaxing vacations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

