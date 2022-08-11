Ayeza Khan trolled for bold fashion choices

Ayeza Danish

The diva of Bollywood, Ayeza Khan, has shown time and again that she is a fashion star and a great actress by playing different roles with ease.

The Laapata actress travels a lot when she’s not making movies, and her exciting Instagram feed shows her travels and sneak peeks of family vacations.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

The Meray Paas Tum Hou star is now giving us major fashion goals while she’s on holiday. Ayeza looked amazing in a floral dress by Francesca’s and a gorgeous bag by Balenciaga.

But Ayeza’s fans didn’t like it when she showed off her brands, and some said she was wearing fake brands.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

On the job front, Ayeza Khan’s performance in the Ramadan drama serial Chaudhry and Sons, which she did with Imran Ashraf, was praised.

