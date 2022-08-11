Ayeza Khan trolled for bold fashion choices

The diva of Bollywood, Ayeza Khan, has shown time and again that she is a fashion star and a great actress by playing different roles with ease.

The Laapata actress travels a lot when she’s not making movies, and her exciting Instagram feed shows her travels and sneak peeks of family vacations.

The Meray Paas Tum Hou star is now giving us major fashion goals while she’s on holiday. Ayeza looked amazing in a floral dress by Francesca’s and a gorgeous bag by Balenciaga.

But Ayeza’s fans didn’t like it when she showed off her brands, and some said she was wearing fake brands.

On the job front, Ayeza Khan’s performance in the Ramadan drama serial Chaudhry and Sons, which she did with Imran Ashraf, was praised.