Ayeza Khan’s sister Hiba Khan Then VS now pictures

Ayeza Khan has unquestionably defined herself as the most well-known and successful actor, and she continues to succeed over time.

Everyone was astounded by the unique and outstanding performance of Pyaray Afzal actress in the drama series Meray Pass Tum Ho. She was able to draw attention to herself after her performance in Pyaray Afzal, which led to a larger fan base and more projects.

Here, we’ll discuss some of Hiba Khan, the child star lesser-known,’s facts. Hiba Khan is Ayeza Khan’s youngest sister. She played Ayeza Khan’s younger self in the drama series Kahi Unkahi.

She played the daughter of Junaid Khan and Zalay Sarhadi in the drama series Maliha Madiha in the years that followed.

Advertisement