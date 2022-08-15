Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Azaan Sami Khan spilled beans on reasons behind his divorce

Azaan Sami Khan spilled beans on reasons behind his divorce

Articles
Advertisement
Azaan Sami Khan spilled beans on reasons behind his divorce

Azaan Sami Khan spilled beans on reasons behind his divorce

Advertisement
  • Azaan believes that a toxic relationship is so bad for children.
  • According to him, the primary obstacle to being able to sit in peace is your ego.

Azaan Sami Khan has recently gotten vocal about the reasons behind his divorce. His wise words are definitely inspiring us.

Advertisement

The effects of divorce and their negative effects are, after all, limitless. However, we have always discussed divorce from the perspective of a woman, failing to take into account the difficulties that men experience after divorce.

Also Read

Sana Javed enjoying cheat days, Enjoys scrumptious food
Sana Javed enjoying cheat days, Enjoys scrumptious food

Sana Javed started her career with Pyaray Afzal which turned out to...

Divorce is presented as the only way out of any marital problem in a broken family system.

In an interview, the host Rabia Mughni inquired as to Azaan Sami Khan’s reasons for divorcing his wife. According to him, the primary obstacle to being able to sit in peace is your ego. A lot of things in your life get resolved if you can control your ego.

People urged him to stay in the relationship for the benefit of his children, and this played a significant role in their relationship.

Also Read

Maya Ali looks exquisite in her recent pictures, see photos
Maya Ali looks exquisite in her recent pictures, see photos

The Mann Mayal actress took to her Instagram and shared her recent...

Advertisement

Azaan Sami Khan believes that a toxic relationship is so bad for children that it is better to end the relationship than to make your children’s lives miserable. As an example,

Adding more details to the topic he went on saying that he thinks his ego was the main thing that truly played the game. Azaan is of the view that if you put aside your ego and learn to keep calm just not for yourself but for all people around you then definitely things would be quite different.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story