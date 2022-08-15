Azaan Sami Khan spilled beans on reasons behind his divorce

Azaan believes that a toxic relationship is so bad for children.

Azaan Sami Khan has recently gotten vocal about the reasons behind his divorce. His wise words are definitely inspiring us.

The effects of divorce and their negative effects are, after all, limitless. However, we have always discussed divorce from the perspective of a woman, failing to take into account the difficulties that men experience after divorce.

Divorce is presented as the only way out of any marital problem in a broken family system.

In an interview, the host Rabia Mughni inquired as to Azaan Sami Khan’s reasons for divorcing his wife. According to him, the primary obstacle to being able to sit in peace is your ego. A lot of things in your life get resolved if you can control your ego.

People urged him to stay in the relationship for the benefit of his children, and this played a significant role in their relationship.

Adding more details to the topic he went on saying that he thinks his ego was the main thing that truly played the game. Azaan is of the view that if you put aside your ego and learn to keep calm just not for yourself but for all people around you then definitely things would be quite different.