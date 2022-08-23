Babar Ali shares cutest moments with his mother

Babar Ali shares the cutest moments with his mother.

He has worked as an experienced and versatile actor in Pakistani television and movies since the 1990s.

Babar has been in a number of blockbuster dramas and movies.

Babar won the Nigar Award in 2000 for his outstanding achievement in Lollywood. Recently, Babar uploaded a sweet video with his mother on his official Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babar Ali (@iambabaralii)

In the video, Babar’s mother is seen massaging his head while he sings a heartfelt song in praise of his mother. “MERI MAA! love your parents,” Babar wrote as the video’s caption, followed by a heart emoji.

As soon as the video began to become viral on social media, netizens showered it with unrelenting support. The audience appreciated Babar and his mother’s cutest exchanges. Here are some testimonials from the general population.

