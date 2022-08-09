“Baby Love” composer Lamont Dozier passes away at 81

Lamont Dozier passes away at the age of 81

Motown legend Lamont Dozier, the prolific singer-songwriter who created and produced classics such as “Stop! In The Name Of Love,” “Baby Love,” and “Two Hearts,” passed away on Tuesday at the age of 81, according to his family.

Dozier passed away on Monday at his residence, according to a statement.

Dozier was one of the most well-known members of the songwriting trio that also included the Holland brothers. Holland-Dozier-Holland helped create the famous Motown sound by writing and producing chart-topping songs for Diana Ross and the Supremes, Martha and the Vandellas, the Four Tops, and Marvin Gaye.

Dozier also collaborated with modern musicians such Kanye West, Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, and the Black Eyed Peas. His songs have been covered by the Rolling Stones, Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor, and numerous others.

Lamont Dozier was revered as one of the most modest musical geniuses to attain the kind of fame he did, according to his family’s obituary.

Born and reared in Detroit, the Holland brothers and Dozier were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

The museum stated at the time, “Motown as we know it would not exist without Holland-Dozier-Holland.”

After over four decades of marriage, Barbara Ullman, Dozier’s wife, passed away in 2021. His offspring comprised the songwriter-record producer Beau Dozier and the composer Paris Ray Dozier.