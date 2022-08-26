Badshah made his acting debut in Khandaani shafakhana, starring Sonakshi Sinha.

The rapper appeared on the courtroom comedy Case Toh Banta Hai.

Badshah explained why he decided to make his acting debut in Khandaani Shafakhana, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, During his appearance on Case Toh Banta Hai.

In the recent film Khandaani Shafakhana, in which he played the part of Gabru Ghatack, rapper Badhshah made his acting debut.

He also explained why he turned down a part in the popular Good Newz movie starring Akshay Kumar in favor of Diljit Dosanjh.

During his appearance on the courtroom comedy Case Toh Banta Hai on Amazon MiniTV, he made the revelations.

In the most recent episode of the comedic courtroom drama Case Toh Banta Hai, Badshah is shown defending himself against Riteish Deshmukh’s hysterical accusations as the “janta ka lawyer.” He made jokes about his singing sans accompaniment and job choices.

Giving an explanation to judge Kusha Kapila, Badshah talked about making his acting debut in Bollywood with Sonakshi Sinha-starrer, Khandaani Shafakhana. Badshah said, “Mujhe sabse pehli film offer hui thi Lust Stories, uss mai Vicky Kaushal ka role mujhe offer hua tha jismai woh apni wife ko satisfy nahi kar pata hai, toh maine woh turn down kar diya (I was first offered Vicky Kaushal’s role in Lust Stories in which his character is unable to satisfy his wife, so I turned it down).”

He further said, “Aur dusra role mujhe offer hua Good Newwz film aai thi, jis mai Diljit Paji ka role offer hua tha jismai woh bache nahi paida kar pate toh woh bhi maine decline kar di, toh teesra role mujhe yeh offer hua, toh mujhe laga saala chehre pai kuch likha hai kya? Toh maine yeh jinx mitane ke liye film ki, mujhe kya pata mera (acting) career hi mit jayega! (The second role that was offered to me was Diljit Dosanjh’s role in Good Newwz in which his character is not able to have kids, so I declined it as well. The third role I was offered was in Khandaani Shafakhana, so I asked if something is written on my face. I did the film to get rid of the jinx but I was not aware that it would kill my acting career completely).”