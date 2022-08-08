Advertisement
Baek Sung Hyun and his wife welcomes second child

Baek Sung Hyun and his wife welcomes second child

Baek Sung Hyun and his wife welcomes second child

Baek Sung Hyun – Viki

Late last month, Baek Sung Hyun and his wife welcomed their second kid into the family.

The most anticipated news of Baek Sung Hyun’s wife giving birth to a son on July 29 was announced by Hyuns’s agency on August 8 with the update that the mother and child are both doing well, according to Soompi.

After four years of dating, the Return of the Superman actor wed his regular girlfriend on April 25, 2020, and she gave birth to their first daughter in October 2020.

Baek Sung Hyun made his acting debut while he was a youngster, playing prominent roles in popular dramas including Voice 4 and Iris 2.

The actor rose to fame after he and his daughter joined the cast of the television series Return of the Superman.

Through KBS2’s The Return of Superman in February 2020, Baek Sung Hyun announced his wife’s pregnancy, saying, “I’m revealing this news for the first time on The Return of Superman, but we are expecting a second child.”

“Pregnancy puts a lot of pressure on the body. I’m going to be even more involved in the parenting process and take better care of Seo Yoon.”

