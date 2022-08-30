Balaj’s Birthday Party with Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz

Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz are well-known couples in the media.

Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz are well-known couples in the media. They have three beautiful children and are one of the most loved and celebrated couples in the business. Well, Nida and Yasir have great chemistry, which their fans love because they are both sweet and fun. Both the anchor and the actor love to tell their fans about what’s going on in their lives. Fans are looking forward to family events.

Recently, they threw a big party for their son Balaj’s birthday and shared it with fans through a YouTube Vlog and social media. The party set up for the birthday was big and beautiful. The plans for the birthday party were made at a place outside. Well, Nida, Yasir, and all of their family and friends were all there. There were also Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan.

Here are some pics:

Take a look at the video below:

Earlier, Morning show host and actress Nida Yasir and her famous director husband, Yasir Nawaz, recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. For their loved-up anniversary shoot, the couple travelled to the beach.

The Nadaniyan actress took to Instagram and posted their PDA-filled anniversary pictures with a caption, “Mashallah anniversary celebrated with family.”

