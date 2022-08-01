BamBam & Jackson’s power pack stage performance at 2022 K-Pop Masterz.

PULP Live World featured live performances by TREASURE.

The three international acts performed their hits continuously throughout the event

Advertisement

BamBam & Jackson’s power pack stage performance at 2022 K-Pop Masterz. At the “2022 K-Pop Masterz” concert, BamBam and Jackson from GOT7 and TREASURE delivered a powerful performance.

At the joint event 2022 K-Pop Masterz in Manila, held in the Philippines on July 29, PULP Live World featured live performances by TREASURE, BamBam, and Jackson.

The TREASURE and GOT7 fans, also known as Teume and Ahgase, respectively, filled the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena, which can hold 15,000 people, with blue and green lights to demonstrate their support.

At the “2022 K-Pop Masterz” concert, BamBam and Jackson from GOT7 and TREASURE delivered a powerful performance.

At the joint event 2022 K-Pop Masterz in Manila, held in the Philippines on July 29, PULP Live World featured live performances by TREASURE, BamBam, and Jackson.

The TREASURE and GOT7 fans, also known as Teume and Ahgase, respectively, filled the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena, which can hold 15,000 people, with blue and green lights to demonstrate their support.

Advertisement

The three international acts performed their hits continuously throughout the event and consistently outdid themselves. Throughout the show, BamBam and Jackson shared several amusing moments.

TREASURE took part in games to have fun and make the performance even more memorable. Fans couldn’t help but post their admiration of the performances on social media.

It was TREASURE’s first concert outside of the country, as well as BamBam and Jackson’s and Jackson’s solo concerts in the country. Additionally, BamBam brought up Sandara Park (Dara) of 2NE1 to the stage, which was a surprise.

{embedpost slug=”got7s-bambam-confirms-release-of-new-solo-album/”]