Bang Chan from Stray Kids wants to meet Jake from ENHYPEN

Bang Chan of the Stray Kids recalled his first encounter with Jake.

He was looking forward to building a better bond with him.

I will undoubtedly do my best to look after him.

Poor Children Bang Chan acknowledged his affection for Jake of ENHYPEN and his desire to establish a solid friendship with him.

The K-Pop star also said, according to Koreaboo, that he was looking forward to building a better bond with him and that he wanted to take care of him.

“I will undoubtedly do my best to look after him. Since we are both from the same continent,” the K-Pop star explained.

In addition, he mentioned how challenging it was for him to approach the singer of “Fever” through the throng: “I sound like a father, but I will try my best to look after our little Aussie friend.”

Advertisement chan said he’s going to try his best to take care of jake because of how they’re from the same continent and the way he said he sounds like a dad after saying he’ll be taken care of him.. PLEASE BANG CHAN IS SO PRECIOUS pic.twitter.com/MvpnyArNsX — 🐺 (@thankfulforchan) August 22, 2022

He expressed his desire to involve Felix as he concluded his moving remark, saying, “I feel like he could use a friend or two, therefore Felix and I get along great and we’ll make friends with him.”

