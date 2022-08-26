Barbie Ferreira announces her exit from HBO’s Euphoria

She penned a tearful farewell to her character, Kat Hernandez in Euphoria.

The reason for her departure from Zendaya’s popular programme remains unclear.

Some fans expected the news since Barbie’s character was kept on the back-burner for the last season.

Wednesday, Barbie Ferreira announced her departure from the critically acclaimed HBO series Euphoria. Ferreira came to Instagram to tell her fans that they won’t see more of Kat Hernandez in season 3. Barbie penned a tearful farewell to the character and consoled admirers at her loss.

Barbie posted a painting of Kat in her call girl dress by co-star Hunter Schafer on Instagram. Alongside the photo, Barbie wrote, “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye.” The 25-year-old actress also added, “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did, and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today.”

Barbie also discussed the “care and love” she poured into the character of a plus-size high school student attempting to come to grips with who she is. After her statement, many fans of the series and Barbie’s character voiced their remorse about her departure, but some expected the news since for the last season, Barbie’s character had been kept on the back-burner and was rumoured to be chopped from numerous portions as allegations of a rivalry between Barbie and the show’s creator Sam Levinson started circulating the Internet. Although the reason for Barbie’s departure from Zendaya’s popular programme remains unclear, Barbie has left the show.

