Basit is in remorse after losing his mother

When Basit finds out that his mother is in the hospital, he acts in a very strange way. He looks surprised and worried, but he doesn’t seem that worried. He tells Fahad to take care of everything, and he doesn’t go to the hospital himself. Ayesha is hurt by Basit’s lack of care. She tells Basit’s mother that he was stuck at the office and couldn’t meet her because of it.

Zoya’s proposal has been accepted, and her mother is thrilled to have found another rich son-in-law, even though he is twice as old as Zoya, is already married, and has a son. Zoya has decided that she doesn’t want to marry this person. Instead, it looks like she wants to run away with her true love, Aamir, and it looks like Aamir is on board with her plan.

Basit makes up for part of his poor behaviour by asking her mother how she’s doing. Great moment when she says “Tum ne poocha hay tu achi hi hongi” She dies after reading Basit’s childhood cards and letters. Basit sees her dead corpse, which is heartbreaking. Basit’s father had Sadia leave Basit as a youngster, thus she doesn’t deserve this. How could Basit blame her mother while her father eavesdropped?

Basit regrets his mother’s early death. His mother’s death is his fault because of how he treated her. Ayesha helps him when times are tough. Bano meets Fahad, and he appears to fall for her. Ayesha and Basit are joined by Bano and Fahad.

