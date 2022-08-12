Before it’s too late, Meghan Markle “needs” high level security

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in need of world-class security, says Duchess of Sussex biographer.

Omid Scobie believes the royal couple should have access to top-level protection.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are needing security than one can understand, says master.

The Duchess of Sussex biographer, Omid Scobie, accepts it is fundamental the several gains admittance to elite group of watchmen who can safeguard their

Talking about the Queen’s Windsor Castle break-in during Christmas 2021, Mr Scobie featured reasons the security group had the option to get their hands on the offender sooner than anticipated.

The imperial assurance officials approach ‘tip top preparation and top notch insight’, he adds.

“For members of the monarchy, including those who have chosen to step away like Prince Harry, this high level of security is essential.

“The duke says he has been forced to keep visits to his home turf few and far between as his private security in the U.S. don’t have adequate jurisdiction in Britain (i.e. access to necessary intelligence and the ability to arm themselves).”

He proceeded:

“The safety of others should never be up for debate.

“There is only one acceptable solution to this fight: reinstate Harry’s access to security at his own expense – before it’s too late.

The data comes after Harry has one the primary round of his fight in court against the UK Home Office.

The Duke has sued the experts for not permitting him to pay for the security of his family during future visits to Britain.

