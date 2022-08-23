Behroze Sabzwari gives a piece of advice to Syra Yousuf

Shahroz Sabzwari and Syra Yousuf wed when they were just teenagers.

Since their divorce, Shahroz’s ex-father in law has repeatedly referred to her as his daughter.

The couple co-parent their daughter Nooreh with their estranged husband.

Advertisement

Shahroz Sabzwari and Syra Yousuf wed while they were just teenagers. Not long later, the couple welcomed their baby daughter Nooreh Shahroz. People admired their chemistry and their family together, and they had both advanced in their own fields and produced quality work.

The announcement of their split and Shahroz’s quick marriage to supermodel Sadaf Kanwal startled the country. The family as a whole was severely trolling, and there was a lot of media backlash.

Since their divorce, Syra’s ex-father-in-law Behroze Sabzwari, who is also Shahroz’s father has spoken about her and constantly refers to her as his daughter.

As Syra and Shahroz co-parent their daughter Nooreh, Syra has also claimed to enjoy a respectful relationship with her in-laws. Nooreh consistently attends all family gatherings, including the birth of Shahroz’s new daughter, and is equally honoured by her mother’s and father’s families.

Syra Yousuf was mentioned by Behroze Sabzwari in a recent interview. She is the mother of his adored grand daughter, he declared, thus she will always be his daughter.

He added that the families should have bigger hearts if Syra and Shahroz’s chemistry did not develop. He claimed to have given Syra advice on how to restart her life and promised to always be there for her.

Advertisement

Also Read Shahroze Sabzwari & Behroze Sabzwari holds a Feast for Friends Behroze Sabzwari and Shahroze Sabzwari are a son and father team in...