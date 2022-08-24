Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Behroze Sabzwari talks about failed marriages of these days

Behroze Sabzwari talks about failed marriages of these days

Articles
Advertisement
Behroze Sabzwari talks about failed marriages of these days

Behroze Sabzwari talks about failed marriages of these days

Advertisement
  • Divorce rates are rising daily, but no comprehensive study has yet been done to identify the root causes of this expanding issue.
  • Behroze Sabzwari discussed the reasons why marriages are failing these days.
  • Luxurious weddings are one of the many reasons that marriages fail.
Advertisement

Marriage is a social compact, a holy connection, and a big obligation. The younger generation is becoming increasingly skeptical about relationships as a result of the excessive number of divorces occurring in our culture today. Divorce rates are rising daily, but no comprehensive study has yet been done to identify the root causes of this expanding issue. Many fans were astonished when celebrity marriages that had been in happy-go-lucky states abruptly ended, leaving them in shock.

Safina Behroze and Behroze Sabzwari have been married for 36 years, and they remain deeply in love. Behroze Sabzwari discussed the reasons why marriages are failing today while he was on Fuchsia. When his son Shahroz Sabzwari and his wife Syra Yousuf had a highly public breakup, his family also experienced this.

Luxurious weddings, according to Behroze, are one of the many reasons that marriages fail because they raise people’s expectations of one another and present life through rose-colored glasses, when in reality, things are very different. He added that a significant contributing factor to failed marriages is a lack of communication between the partners. He added that people ought to be more dependable and truthful with one another.

Also Read

Behroze Sabzwari says Syra will never be separate from the family
Behroze Sabzwari says Syra will never be separate from the family

Behroze Sabzwari would argue that it is rare for families to stay...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story