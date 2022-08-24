Divorce rates are rising daily, but no comprehensive study has yet been done to identify the root causes of this expanding issue.

Behroze Sabzwari discussed the reasons why marriages are failing these days.

Luxurious weddings are one of the many reasons that marriages fail.

Marriage is a social compact, a holy connection, and a big obligation. The younger generation is becoming increasingly skeptical about relationships as a result of the excessive number of divorces occurring in our culture today. Divorce rates are rising daily, but no comprehensive study has yet been done to identify the root causes of this expanding issue. Many fans were astonished when celebrity marriages that had been in happy-go-lucky states abruptly ended, leaving them in shock.

Safina Behroze and Behroze Sabzwari have been married for 36 years, and they remain deeply in love. Behroze Sabzwari discussed the reasons why marriages are failing today while he was on Fuchsia. When his son Shahroz Sabzwari and his wife Syra Yousuf had a highly public breakup, his family also experienced this.

Luxurious weddings, according to Behroze, are one of the many reasons that marriages fail because they raise people’s expectations of one another and present life through rose-colored glasses, when in reality, things are very different. He added that a significant contributing factor to failed marriages is a lack of communication between the partners. He added that people ought to be more dependable and truthful with one another.

