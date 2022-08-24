Behroze Sabzwari would always back Syra Yousuf

Behroze Sabzwari is a very honest person, and everyone knows that he and his daughter-in-law Syra Yousuf are very close.

Behroze Sabzwari is a very honest person, and everyone knows that he and his daughter-in-law Syra Yousuf are very close. He has always said wonderful things about her. Syra Yousuf said in an interview that she and Shehroze both believe in co-parenting, and that Nooreh still goes to see her grandparents just like she did before.

When it comes to her own life, this truly amazing and sophisticated person, Syra Yousuf, has always been the smartest person. After she and her ex-husband got a divorce, she was able to keep quiet, and when Sadaf and Shahroz Sabzwari’s daughter was born, she sent Nooreh to the hospital to meet her baby sister.

Behroze Sabzwari recently told the truth about his relationship with his son-in-law. He thinks of her as if she were his own daughter, and he’s still going to support her and have her back no matter what. We agree with him that Syra is a person who truly loves without conditions. This family is a great example of how to live.

Behroze Sabzwari thinks they couldn’t walk together as husband and wife, so their decisions shouldn’t affect how the two families get along. It’s only natural that your relationship with other family members changes when you move away. Here is a link to the full video of his interview with the magazine Fuchsia.

