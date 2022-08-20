Bella Hadid reveals she lost modelling jobs for supporting Palestine

Bella Hadid is an American-Palestinian supermodel

Hadid has stood with her people at many pro-Palestine rallies

But the 25-year-activism old’s hurt her career,

Advertisement

American-Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid is vocal against Israel’s misdeeds in Palestine. Hadid has spoken out on Instagram and at pro-Palestine marches. The 25-year-old activist lost modelling gigs because she supported Palestine, she said.

In an episode of the Rep podcast hosted by journalist Noor Tagouri, Bella said that her political views have cost her modelling jobs, but she is willing to lose her job if it means she can keep supporting Palestine. Hadid said that she was sad that she felt disconnected from her Palestinian roots and that she could “never see herself in anything” anymore.

As a teenager, she had to deal with racism and being called names. She said, “For so long, I missed that part of me, and it made me very, very sad and lonely.” “I would have loved to grow up and spend every day with my dad, studying and really being able to practise, and just living in a Muslim culture in general. “But I didn’t get that,” said the model.

Hadid’s friendship with Ramy Youssef has also given her a chance to learn more about her faith. “One time during Ramadan, Ramy came over and let me pray with him,” Hadid remembered. She said, “I realised I wasn’t put on this earth to be a model.” “I feel so lucky and blessed to be able to speak out in the way that I do. And really, what is the fall? She ended by asking, “What if I lose my job?” Hadid will make her first appearance on TV in the third season of the Emmy-nominated dark comedy series Ramy.

Also Read