Bella Hadid rocks the street style: see pictures

Bella Hadid, the daughter of Palestinian real estate entrepreneur Mohamed Hadid and Dutch supermodel Yolanda Hadid, has recently sparked discussion online with her stunning new look.

The 25-year-old supermodel was spotted in New York City on Monday and stunned onlookers with her stylish ensemble in a button-up tube top with a glimpse of her flat stomach on display.

The shirt was worn by Gigi Hadid’s sister with a pair of cuffed wide-leg, low-slung trousers.

Bella, whose real name is Isabella Khair Hadid, gathered her long, dark hair behind her ears and parted it to the side.

The celebrity was spotted wearing the attire while watching Serena Williams play tennis with rapper Offset, 30.

