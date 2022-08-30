Bella Hadid rocks the street style: see pictures

Articles
Bella Hadid, the daughter of Palestinian real estate entrepreneur Mohamed Hadid and Dutch supermodel Yolanda Hadid, has recently sparked discussion online with her stunning new look.

The 25-year-old supermodel was spotted in New York City on Monday and stunned onlookers with her stylish ensemble in a button-up tube top with a glimpse of her flat stomach on display.

