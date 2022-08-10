Advertisement
Bella Hadid wishes to work with Issey Miyake

Bella Hadid wishes to work with Issey Miyake

Articles
Bella Hadid wishes to work with Issey Miyake

Bella Hadid wishes to work with Issey Miyake

  • Bella Hadid wishes to work with Issey Miyake.
  • She said that her desire was to collaborate with him.
  • Miyake’s name became synonymous with Japan’s economic and fashion dominance in the 1980s.
Bella Hadid wants to collaborate with Issey Miyake. Following the announcement of the Japanese fashion designer’s release, Bella stated on Tuesday that it was her goal to collaborate with Issey Miyake.

In a post on Instagram, the supermodel said, “My desire was to collaborate with him. Issey, you are loved. In paradise, rest.”

Bella Hadid

Issey Miyake, known for his never-wrinkling pleated garments and for creating the iconic black turtleneck worn by friend and Apple Inc. founder Steve Jobs has passed away at the age of 84.

According to the news agency, Miyake, whose name became synonymous with Japan’s economic and fashion dominance in the 1980s, passed away on August 5 from liver cancer. There were no other details available right away.

Known for his practicality, Miyake is claimed to have intended to be a dancer or an athlete before being encouraged to alter course by reading his sister’s fashion magazines; these initial inclinations are thought to be the reason his clothing allows for flexibility of movement.

Miyake, a Hiroshima native, was in a classroom when the city was struck by the atomic bomb when he was seven years old. Later in adulthood, he was hesitant to talk about the incident.

He stated that he did not want to be known as “the designer who survived” the explosion in an article published in the New York Times in 2009 as part of an effort to convince then-U.S. President Barack Obama to visit the city.

