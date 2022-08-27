Affleck and Lopez appear more in love while on honeymoon

The couple is truly enjoying up Milan’s sights and shopping.

They are walking around, mingling, walking in and out of shops and of course lots of loving attention to each other

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are honeymooning while very much in love.

The newlyweds, who got married in Georgia last week, immediately took off for their first journey as husband and wife, which was to Italy.

The couple is “truly enjoying up” Milan’s sights and shopping, a source tells.

They are “walking around, mingling, walking in and out of shops and of course [giving] lots of loving attention to each other,” the insider said. “Every day, they are more in love.”

Stopping in the middle multiple times to take pictures with fans, JLo and her beau seemed approachable.

“They were very kind and available with all their fans,” a second source told PEOPLE.

Earlier, a source revealed: “They were attentive only to each other, didn’t have eyes for anything else.”

The source added, “They seemed to very much enjoy the evening, as they arrived when the sun was still high and stayed on well after dark.”

