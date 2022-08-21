Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ties the knot in Georgia

Ben Affleck and Jlo who married in Las Vegas last month, held a second wedding ceremony for their loved ones

The couple, who married in Las Vegas last month, held a second wedding ceremony for their loved ones in Georgia over the weekend.

Podcaster Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony.

The couple had "an extraordinary weekend of celebrations planned," including "a pre-wedding party, a ceremony and … lots of fun lined up," an insider tells PEOPLE. According to the source, Lopez "is ecstatic" about the plans, and their "kids will be part of the celebrations too. It will be a beautiful weekend." Announcing her wedding in July, JLo fawned over true love and the vitue of patience. "When love is real," wrote Lopez at the time, "the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."

