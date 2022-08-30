Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez worked ‘hard’ to ‘merge’ their families

Jennifer and Ben have been working hard to merge their families.

In order to avoid hostility or awkwardness between their families, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been trying really “hard” to “mix” them.

The Marry Me actor and the Argo actress made sure that their respective children felt important during their weddings and their first honeymoon, an insider told to local news.

In contrast to Affleck, who has three children Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel with his ex-wife Jenner Garner, JLo is the mother of twins, Max and Emme, who she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

According to an individual who spoke to the source, “Ben’s kids call their new stepmother Jen.” The twins of Jennifer also refer to their new stepdad as Ben.

There was never any doubt that the children would start addressing Affleck as their father and Lopez as their mother. As a fresh, contemporary family, they are all figuring this out together, the insider continued.

The insider said, “Both Jen and Ben have tried extremely hard to integrate their families together.” They brought some of the kids on their first honeymoon to Paris and invited all the kids to both weddings.

The publication stated that it was important to ensure that the children feel included. However, the couple must now spend some time alone.”

“No children, managers, publicists, or aides were present. Jennifer is even doing her own hair and cosmetics after leaving her glam staff behind. That has to be love!

After exchanging vows in a low-key ceremony in July in Las Vegas, Lopez and Affleck hosted a grandiose three-day wedding celebration for their friends and family in Georgia.

