Affleck and Lopez’s special wedding gifts for their guests in Georgia

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez married for the second time in a grandiose ceremony in Georgia.

The newlyweds delivered personalised “wedding gifts” to their guests’ hotel rooms to further ensure that their three-day wedding celebration would be one they would never forget.

One of the hotel guests (not involved with the wedding) received an unexpected gift from Affleck and Lopez, which led to the public unveiling of the personalised wedding gift on the internet.

“I’m staying at a hotel in Savannah this weekend and we got Ben and Jen choccy,” one tourist claimed on Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi.

A note that came with the custom chocolate boxes read, “Thank you so much for making our wedding weekend celebration so special. Sweet dreams, J & B.”

Earlier, J.Lo and Affleck welcomed their guests by sending them custom-made tote bags emblazoned with “JB.” The couple also added a personal touch to each bag by adorning the straps with a name tag for every guest who attended their second nuptials on Saturday.

