“Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,” a source told a magazine.

Ben Affleck felt insecure during his intimate honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez due to media attention.

The actor, who tied the knot with the On The Floor hitmaker last month, departed for his honeymoon in Paris.

On their private vacation, the couple’s discomfort with paparazzi pursuing them is not revealed. Benifer, who became engaged in 2003, ended their relationship due to excessive media attention.

In a statement released the day before the original nuptials, they said, “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date.” (And, of course, they never rescheduled that particular wedding.)

“Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,” a source told a magazine. “This was a whole new level.” Adding, “an almost Princess-Diana level.”

“Ben is used to the flashing lights,” says the source. “But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen’s made out of steel and knows it comes with the territory [but] he still gets p*ssed off.”

