Ben Affleck is seen departing without his bride Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck married Jennifer Lopez in a lavish ceremony in Georgia.

The couple renewed their vows in front of their friends and family.

Ben flew out of Georgia Jennifer, his new wife, was not with him.

After their idyllic wedding, Ben was seen flying out of Georgia on a private plane on Sunday with his best buddy Matt Damon, 51, and his wife and kids, but JLo, his new wife, was not with them.

On the runway, Ben was dressed in a dark blue T-shirt, pants, and black and white sneakers.

Children Isabella Damon, 16, Gia Damon, 14, and Stella Damon, 11, joined the longtime couple.

Ben and Matt had been friends since they were little children, when they were both living in Massachusetts together.

Since then, they’ve both had enormous success in the entertainment sector and have frequently worked together on blockbusters.

On Ridley Scott’s historical drama The Last Duel from 2021, Matt and Ben collaborated. The two previously won an Oscar for their 1997 screenplay for Good Will Hunting.

