Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez celebrated their five-day romantic honeymoon in Italy. After a week-long romantic honeymoon in Italy to celebrate their marriage, Ben and his wife Jennifer arrived in Los Angeles.

The newlyweds could be seen loading their luggage into a black SUV after stepping off their private plane at the airport.

Both the Argo actor and the Marry Me actor wore beige and grey clothing, matching their colour schemes for the day.

Affleck donned a beige pullover with a matching sweater and grey sweatpants, while JLo looked stylish in a sweatsuit with her honey blonde hair left open.

The couple returned from their vacation in Milan and Lake Como looking stylish with their matching aviator sunglasses and white shoes.

Affleck and Lopez are presently residing in James Packer’s $60 million Beverly Hills property while JLo’s Bel-Air estate is undergoing renovations.

The couple wed in July of this year in a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas, and they later hosted a spectacular three-day party at Affleck’s house in Georgia for their friends and family.

