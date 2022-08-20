Advertisement
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's wedding began with bad omen

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s wedding began with bad omen

Articles
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s wedding began with bad omen

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck once again said “I do” this weekend

  • Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s wedding began with a bad omen.
  • The Argo actor asked for an ambulance over the weekend to attend to his hurt mother.
  • Affleck’s mother was taken to St. Joseph Candler Children’s Hospital on Friday after she fell off a dock.
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s second wedding got off to a rocky start.

The Argo actor asked for an ambulance over the weekend to attend to his hurt mother. He is currently on a flight to Georgia with Lopez and their children.

According to the reports, Affleck’s mother was taken to St. Joseph Candler Children’s Hospital on Friday after she fell off a dock.

According to the report, Christopher Anne Boldt sliced her leg after falling. A month after they wed in secret in Las Vegas, Affleck and Lopez are now on vacation with their family.

