Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s wedding began with bad omen

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck once again said “I do” this weekend

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s wedding began with a bad omen.

The Argo actor asked for an ambulance over the weekend to attend to his hurt mother.

Affleck’s mother was taken to St. Joseph Candler Children’s Hospital on Friday after she fell off a dock.

Advertisement

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s second wedding got off to a rocky start.

The Argo actor asked for an ambulance over the weekend to attend to his hurt mother. He is currently on a flight to Georgia with Lopez and their children.

According to the reports, Affleck’s mother was taken to St. Joseph Candler Children’s Hospital on Friday after she fell off a dock.

According to the report, Christopher Anne Boldt sliced her leg after falling. A month after they wed in secret in Las Vegas, Affleck and Lopez are now on vacation with their family.

Also Read Ben Affleck’s mother rushes to hospital via ambulance on Friday Ben Affleck's mother rushes to the hospital via ambulance on Friday. Many...