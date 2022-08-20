Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ben Affleck’s mother rushes to hospital via ambulance on Friday

Ben Affleck’s mother rushes to hospital via ambulance on Friday

Articles
Advertisement
Ben Affleck’s mother rushes to hospital via ambulance on Friday

Ben Affleck’s mother rushes to hospital via ambulance on Friday

Advertisement
  • Ben Affleck’s mother rushes to the hospital via ambulance on Friday.
  • Many of the couple’s millions of fans were concerned when an ambulance was spotted outside Affleck’s home.
  • Affleck’s estate was reportedly surrounded by a Liberty County ambulance that was parked outside.
Advertisement

Ben Affleck’s mother rushes to the hospital via ambulance on Friday. Many of the couple’s millions of fans were concerned when an ambulance was spotted outside Affleck’s home in Georgia before his and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding festivities.

Affleck’s estate was reportedly surrounded by a Liberty County ambulance that was parked outside, according to local media.
According to a report in People magazine, an ambulance took a patient to a hospital in the Savannah region, citing the Liberty Sheriff’s office.

According to the reports, Affleck’s mother was the one who was taken by ambulance to the hospital on Friday.

According to the publication, Christopher Anne Boldt, the actor’s mother, damaged her leg after falling off a pier and required stitches.

Affleck’s mother is captured in the photographs acquired outside the hospital in a wheelchair.

Advertisement

Also Read

Ben Affleck takes Violet out in style
Ben Affleck takes Violet out in style

Ben Affleck came out with his daughter Violet in Georgia ahead of...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story