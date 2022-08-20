Ben Affleck’s mother rushes to hospital via ambulance on Friday

Ben Affleck’s mother rushes to the hospital via ambulance on Friday.

Ben Affleck’s mother rushes to the hospital via ambulance on Friday. Many of the couple’s millions of fans were concerned when an ambulance was spotted outside Affleck’s home in Georgia before his and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding festivities.

Affleck’s estate was reportedly surrounded by a Liberty County ambulance that was parked outside, according to local media.

According to a report in People magazine, an ambulance took a patient to a hospital in the Savannah region, citing the Liberty Sheriff’s office.

According to the reports, Affleck’s mother was the one who was taken by ambulance to the hospital on Friday.

According to the publication, Christopher Anne Boldt, the actor’s mother, damaged her leg after falling off a pier and required stitches.

Affleck’s mother is captured in the photographs acquired outside the hospital in a wheelchair.

