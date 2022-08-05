Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg’s ‘Bad Decisions’ is released finally

Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg’s ‘Bad Decisions’ is released finally

Articles
Advertisement
Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg’s ‘Bad Decisions’ is released finally

Benny Blanco, BTS, & Snoop Dogg’s ‘Bad Decisions’ is released finally

Advertisement
  • Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg’s ‘Bad Decisions’ is released finally.
  • Benny Blanco is delightfully portrayed in the song video as a dedicated member of the ARMY.
  • BTS is only briefly seen in a few still images and brief clips from earlier music videos.
Advertisement

Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg’s ‘Bad Decisions’ is released finally. After much anticipation, BTS, Snoop Dog, and Benny Blanco’s joint single Bad Decisions finally becomes available online.

Benny Blanco is delightfully portrayed in the song video as a dedicated member of the ARMY who plans extensively to attend a BTS concert.

Snoop Dog is also featured in the video, however, BTS is only briefly seen in a few still images and brief clips from earlier music videos.

From the next full-length album by Benny Blanco, the pre-release single “Bad Decision” includes rapper Snoop Dogg in addition to BTS vocalists Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

After 5 hours of release, the video has received 4.0+ million views, and in the coming days, it’s anticipated that it will reach even higher numbers!

Advertisement

On August 5 at 9:30 IST, the official music video was released.

Also Read

BTS releasing new episode of Run BTS
BTS releasing new episode of Run BTS

BTS will be dropping a special instalment of their online series Run...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story