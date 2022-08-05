BTS releasing new episode of Run BTS
BTS will be dropping a special instalment of their online series Run...
Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg’s ‘Bad Decisions’ is released finally. After much anticipation, BTS, Snoop Dog, and Benny Blanco’s joint single Bad Decisions finally becomes available online.
Benny Blanco is delightfully portrayed in the song video as a dedicated member of the ARMY who plans extensively to attend a BTS concert.
Snoop Dog is also featured in the video, however, BTS is only briefly seen in a few still images and brief clips from earlier music videos.
From the next full-length album by Benny Blanco, the pre-release single “Bad Decision” includes rapper Snoop Dogg in addition to BTS vocalists Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.
After 5 hours of release, the video has received 4.0+ million views, and in the coming days, it’s anticipated that it will reach even higher numbers!
On August 5 at 9:30 IST, the official music video was released.
