Beyoncé calls Madonna masterpiece genius

Beyoncé has expressed her appreciation to Madonna for her iconic collaboration in ‘The Queens Remix’ of ‘Break My Soul.’

The Partition singer, 40, posted a picture of a heartfelt note and a bouquet of flowers to Madonna on her Instagram Stories.

She wrote, “Thank you, Queen. I’m so grateful for you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are masterpiece genius.”

The note continued, “Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix!!!! Love always and forever, B.”

Madonna thanked Queen B for the gift, writing, “thank you!! from one to another . I love the Re-Mix! @beyonce .”

Beyoncé released the latest remix of Break My Soul, the lead single from her seventh studio album Renaissance, just a week ago.

The new song honours legendary Black female artists such as Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross, as well as iconic ballrooms such as the House of Aviance and the House of Xtravaganza.

