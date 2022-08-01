Advertisement
Beyoncé has come under fire for her new song, “Heated,” for using an ableist slur

  • Beyoncé, the singing sensation, has come under fire for using an insulting phrase on her brand-new “Renaissance” hit, “Heated.”
  • Phrase is quite inappropriate as it is used in derogatory way to refer to people with disabillities
  • Recently, Lizzo also faced criticism for an ableist phrase in her song “Grrrls,”
At the song’s conclusion, the vocalist is under fire for singing, “Sp***in’ on that ass, sp** on that ass.”

The term derives from the word “spastic,” and is commonly used in the US to signify “freak out” or “go crazy.”

The phrase is frequently used in a derogatory way to refer to people with disabilities, particularly those who have cerebral palsy.

Reactions were provoked by the lyrics of the 40-year-new old’s song. Recently, Lizzo also faced criticism for an ableist phrase in her song “Grrrls,” which she later addressed and changed.

Disability rights activist Hannah Diviney responded to Beyonce’s use of the word “sp**” in her new song “Heated” in her own unique way, writing:

“So @Beyonce used the word’sp**’ in her new song ‘Heated’. Feels like a slap in the face to me, the disabled community, and the progress we tried to make with Lizzo.”

“Guess I’ll just keep telling the whole industry to ‘do better’ until ableist slurs disappear from music.”

Another added:

“Screw you @beyonce. You should be a role model, not making money from the lazy use of derogatory language. Shame on you.”

Meanwhile, Scope also took to Twitter to criticise the singer. “Here we are again. Not long after ableist language from Lizzo, Beyoncé’s new album features an ableist slur not once, but twice. Disabled people’s experiences are not fodder for song lyrics. This must stop.”

End of Article
