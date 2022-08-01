Beyoncé has come under fire for her new song, “Heated,” which uses an ableist slur

Beyoncé, the singing sensation, has come under fire for using an insulting phrase on her brand-new “Renaissance” hit, “Heated.”

Phrase is quite inappropriate as it is used in derogatory way to refer to people with disabillities

Recently, Lizzo also faced criticism for an ableist phrase in her song “Grrrls,”

At the song’s conclusion, the vocalist is under fire for singing, “Sp***in’ on that ass, sp** on that ass.”

The term derives from the word “spastic,” and is commonly used in the US to signify “freak out” or “go crazy.”

The phrase is frequently used in a derogatory way to refer to people with disabilities, particularly those who have cerebral palsy.

Reactions were provoked by the lyrics of the 40-year-new old’s song. Recently, Lizzo also faced criticism for an ableist phrase in her song “Grrrls,” which she later addressed and changed.

Disability rights activist Hannah Diviney responded to Beyonce’s use of the word “sp**” in her new song “Heated” in her own unique way, writing:

“So @Beyonce used the word’sp**’ in her new song ‘Heated’. Feels like a slap in the face to me, the disabled community, and the progress we tried to make with Lizzo.” “Guess I’ll just keep telling the whole industry to ‘do better’ until ableist slurs disappear from music.”

So @Beyonce used the word ‘spaz’ in her new song Heated. Feels like a slap in the face to me, the disabled community & the progress we tried to make with Lizzo. Guess I’ll just keep telling the whole industry to ‘do better’ until ableist slurs disappear from music 💔 — Hannah Diviney (@hannah_diviney) July 30, 2022

Another added:

“Screw you @beyonce. You should be a role model, not making money from the lazy use of derogatory language. Shame on you.”