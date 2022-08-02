Beyonce responds to backlash on new album Renaissance

Beyonce’s “Heated” verse will be changed.

Lizzo previously removed the word from her hit GRRRLS.

Beyonce responded to the controversy by listening and taking action.

Beyonce is quick to respond after receiving scorching backlash from fans on her latest released album Renaissance. On Monday.

The troublesome verse in Queen Bey’s song “Heated” will be changed, according to her representatives. The song that contains the singer’s usage of the disparaging epithet “sp*z,” which was brought up by online supporters and activists, will be changed.

In the statement, Beyonce’s reps said, “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.”

The vocalist of Single Ladies reevaluated her lyrics in the song and ultimately decided to remove the word after it was criticised and branded “disappointing” by several disability campaigners.

Beyonce responded after Lizzo, a top-charting artist, took the identical word out of her hit GRRRLS in June.

Lizzo at the time addressed the issue and wrote in her statement, “It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song ‘GRRRLS.’ Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language.” She went on to add, “As a fat Black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally).”

She continued, “I’m proud to say there’s a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world.”