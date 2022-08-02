Beyonce to remove derogatory term for disabled people from her new song

Beyonce to remove derogatory terms for disabled people from her new song.

The US pop icon will redo the song’s original vocal performance from her most recent album.

She stated, “My objective was to create a safe haven, a place without judgment.”

After the term’s use was criticized as disrespectful by campaigners, she decided to take it out of her new song, “Heated,” a spokesman said on Monday.

Her representative said, “The word, not purposefully used in a bad way, will be replaced.”

The dance music, which was co-written with Canadian rapper Drake, seems to employ the word “spaz” in the slang sense of momentarily losing control or acting erratically.

But advocates for people with disabilities pointed out that the word comes from “spastic.”

80 percent of patients with cerebral palsy experience spasticity, a movement problem characterized by rigid muscles and unnatural movement, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In response to criticism that the title in her song “Grrls” was offensive, US artist Lizzo re-recorded the song in June.

The inclusion of the word by star according to Australian disability activist Hannah Diviney, “feels like a slap in the face to me, the disabled community, & the progress we tried to make with Lizzo.”

Until ableist slurs are eradicated from music, I guess I’ll simply keep pushing the entire industry to “do better,” she tweeted.

The widely awaited “Renaissance,” Beyonce’s seventh solo studio album, was released on Friday and received largely favorable reviews for its homages to disco and electronic dance.

Along with Pharrell and Grace Jones, the album also features Nile Rodgers, Skrillex, Nigerian singer Tems, Pharrell, and Beyonce’s rap mogul husband Jay-Z. The album leaked online days before it was officially released.

After the album’s release, she wrote on Instagram that making it “gave me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the globe.

“A place where overthinking and perfectionism are not allowed. A place where one can yell, let off steam, and experience liberation.