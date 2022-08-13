Advertisement
Bhagyashree & Govinda recreate her song from movie Maine Pyar Kia

Bhagyashree & Govinda recreate her song from movie Maine Pyar Kia

Bhagyashree & Govinda recreate her song from movie Maine Pyar Kia

Bhagyashree & Govinda recreate her song from movie Maine Pyar Kia

  • Bhagyashree and Govinda groove together on her song from Maine Pyar Kia.
  • Urmila Matondkar and Remo Dsouza judge the DID Super Moms competition.
  • Bollywood superstar Govinda will appear on the show this weekend.
Bhagyashree and Govinda groove together on her song from movie Maine Pyar Kia.

DID Super Moms gained a lot of popularity after the premiere of its first episode. Everything about this competition is top-notch, from the moms’ outstanding performances to the judges’ superb camaraderie.

The actresses Bhagyashree, Urmila Matondkar, and renowned choreographer Remo D’souza are the judges for the current season of the programme. Bollywood superstar Govinda will appear on the show this weekend. Recently, Govinda and Bhagyashree uploaded a BTS video of them dancing.

Bhagyashree can be seen dancing with Govinda to their hit song “Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka” from the movie Maine Pyar Kia in the video Zee posted on social media.

Bhagyashree looks stunning in a blue saree and a custom blouse with floral embroidery. She accessorised the ensemble with earrings and a multi-layer chain studded with stones. In a casual blazer with sparkle, Govinda looks dapper.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ZEE TV (@zeetv)

She has earlier mentioned that the performance of Anila and Shweta reminded her of Salman Khan on the show. She shared, “I noticed one thing in your performance today, that you flawlessly imitated Salman Khan in the act. In fact, there was one jump that I found really interesting because that move was exactly like the scene from our film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, where Salman is exercising, and with him being upset with me during the sequence, he jumps right back up. You did a similar move and that one movement reminded me of that scene from the film and made me nostalgic.”

The energetic actors Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree, as well as master choreographer Remo Dsouza, judge the DID Super Moms competition. Jay Bhanushali serves as the competition’s host.

