Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have given their son Gola his own Instagram account.

Infant boy’s images and videos have already begun to circulate on social media.

Laksh unquestionably stole the show, and his adorableness has people swooning.

Advertisement

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the cutest couples in the telly town, and their camaraderie is amazing.

The couple has presented a number of reality shows, and the crowd always laughs and rolls about on the floor when they watch them.

The Khatra Khatra Show, a home-produced programme that Bharti and Haarsh also host, is a tremendous hit with viewers of all ages.

Also Read Shweta Bachchan pens sweet message for brother Abhishek Bachchan Shweta uploaded an old photo of her and Abhishek Bachchan on Instagram....

After the birth of their son Laksh, they are moving slowly even though their hands are busy with much work.

The parents of Gola, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya, have given him his own Instagram account. The infant boy’s images and videos have already begun to circulate on social media.

Advertisement

The kid of Bharti and Haarsh has a large fan base. Everyone will grin after seeing the joyful family snapshot Haarsh Limbachiyaa published on Friday morning. Laksh unquestionably stole the show, and his adorableness has people swooning nonstop. With the word “Laksh” and a red heart emoji, Haarsh captioned the image.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Haarsh Limbachiyaa (@haarshlimbachiyaa30)

Advertisement

Their singer-host-friend Aditya Narayan called Laksh a ‘cutie-pie’ whereas Shaheer Sheikh’s wife, Ruchikaa Kapoor wrote, “Baby Bharti” with several hearts and evil eye emojis.

Through their YouTube vlogs, Bharti and Haarsh presented their son and addressed many queries from fans.

Also Read Taimur Ali Khan went to watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with abba Saif Ali Khan Taimur Ali Khan went to see Bhool Bhulaiyaaa 2 with father Saif...

What does Golla eat, how does he appear, does he wake up at night, who changes his diapers, and how does he act differently when he’s out and about compared to when he’s at home? With Golla in their arms, the new parents gently answered every query. They also brought Gola to Goa for the first time.

On April 3, 2022, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya received the blessing of Laksh. Up until a few days before her due date, the comedian and host continued to work.