Bharti Singh “doesn’t feel guilty” about leaving her baby at home

Comedian Bharti Singh and her spouse, Haarsh Limbachiya, welcomed their baby Laksh in April. Within two weeks of the birth of her child, Bharti returned to work and completed her previous responsibilities. She claimed in a recent interview that leaving her infant at home while she went to work didn’t make her feel bad about herself.

While many people praised Bharti for her professionalism, others criticised her for returning to work so soon after the birth of her baby. Bharti recently discussed how she uses cameras put at her home to assure her baby’s safety there. She also gave thanks to her own family, the people she worked with, and Harsh’s relatives who frequently helped her care for the baby.

My baby is not at home alone, Bharti claimed in a statement to media. I have assistance from my family, two helpers, Harsh’s family, and my niece. I also have a camera set up at home so I can keep an eye on him. Since he is currently in good care, I don’t fret or feel bad about leaving him at home.

Bharti said that she thinks that if she didn’t work, she wouldn’t have the resources to give her son the finest care possible at home. “I also believe that we could not have afforded such amenities at home if I had not worked or made money. Harsh will be present to check on him as I am hosting a show alone this time, Bharti continued.

