Bharti Singh says I will be hosting a reality show with kids for first time

Zee TV is getting ready to premiere the ninth season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs.

The channel has chosen comedian Bharti Singh to host the forthcoming season.

She will also be hosting a reality show with children for the first time.

Bharti Singh has hosted several shows in the past, this is the first time she will be seen hosting a reality show on Zee TV.

Now that Zee TV is ready, some remarkable young singing prodigies will get the opportunity to star on the biggest stage on national television.

In fact, Zee TV is getting ready to premiere the ninth season of its well-liked non-fiction series Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs after the previous eight seasons had an overwhelmingly positive reception.

The channel has chosen renowned comedian Bharti Singh to host the forthcoming season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs after initially selecting Shankar Mahadevan and Anu Malik as the show’s judges.

Talking about being part of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, Bharti Singh mentioned, “I have been a part of a couple of awards shows on the channel and I have made a few appearances on some popular shows too, however, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs will be the first show that I host full-time for Zee TV. I am really excited and glad as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is the longest-running reality show franchise, making it an honour for all of us to be associated with it. I must add that Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is also going to be the first time I host a reality show featuring kids. Being a new mother myself, it really makes it even more special to see young talents from across India shine on the grand stage. I am really looking forward to the new season to begin.”

On-site auditions have already started across the nation as we all wait for the start of the new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs.