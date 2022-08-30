Advertisement
Bhavana Pandey reveals Shah Rukh Khan was ‘happy’ of FLBW

Articles
  • The second season of ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ is all set to premiere from September 2 onwards.
  • Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh are the main subjects of the show.
  • Shah Rukh Khan, who is friends with them all, complimented them on the success of the first season.
The second season of ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ is all set to premiere from September 2 onwards. Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh are the main subjects of the show.

Chunky Panday’s wife Bhavana Pandey revealed in an interview with a news site. That Shah Rukh Khan, who is friends with them all, complimented them on the success of the first season. The famous celebrity expressed his happiness for them and claimed it was a big success. Maheep responded that they are not releasing that and that one must watch the show to learn more when asked if King Khan will appear in season two.
Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and other actors made cameos in the first season of “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.” The filming for the second season, which was revealed last year, came to an end in February 2022.

Shah Rukh Khan’s next film appearance will be in Siddharth Anand’s “Pathaan,” which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. In January 2023, it is expected to be released in theatres. In addition to these, SRK has roles in movies with Taapsee Pannu and Rajkumar Hirani, “Dunki,” and Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra in “Jawan.”

